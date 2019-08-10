Transcript for Walgreens, Kroger to stop selling e-cigarettes

Massachusetts is reporting its first date being related death that victim as a woman in her sixties from Hampshire County she may have been beeping nicotine. But state health officials caution that they're still investigating including what products she used then -- she bought them. This is the 22 peeping related death in the US more than 1000 cases of peeping related lung injuries have been reported in 48 states. Meanwhile Kroger and Walgreen. Art joining other retailers and banning sales of electronic cigarettes Wal-Mart stopped sales in September Rite Aid and it sealed in April.

