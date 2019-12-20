Transcript for Wawa announces massive data breach

Consumer alert this morning a security breach affecting customer that wawa convenience stores the company says malware was found on its payment processing servers. As a result customers who pay with credit or debit cards in the last nine months. May have had their card information compromise the company is now offering free credit monitoring services. History is being made at Cape Canaveral today Boeing is launching its star liner space craft to the International Space Station. For the very first time if the test goes well the star liner could be used to carry astronauts into space. A test dummy called Rosie the rocket teeter he see there. We'll take the place of humans onboard today Rosie is equipped with sensors to measure what the flight would be like for real astronauts.

