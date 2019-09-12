Transcript for 2020 Golden Globe nominations announced

With awards season around the corner the Golden Globe nominations are out there's Jimmy. And it's proving to be an outstanding year for streaming services of the five best motion picture drama nominees three are Netflix production. It's all to me. A discreet and carry out comedy legend Eddie Murphy is back in the limelight with two nominations for his Netflix film dilemma is a neat. This is Jim Jones that's when the I was clubs Jennifer Lopez's performance in hustlers got her and not in the best supporting actress category. The superstar saying it was a labor of love with winning taking charge in front and behind the camera. Disney leading the list invest in needed motion picture with its sequels remakes are frozen tomb. Got a story full hour and my Yankee. Since it's yeah. And television apple TV plus as the morning show got the renomination. Two of which are for the show's executive producers and stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. You weren't home to America meanwhile it disappointing outcome for HBO hit game of drones with only one not for your heart it Harrington. Fans of the show were unhappy with the final season even asking HBO to remaking. Of course with any nominee list there are snubbed many feel Greta girly should have been nominated for best director for her upcoming little women remake including sir she Ronan who was nominated for her role in the film. And you sent her performance belongs to run at as much of the danced to her. I mean a coup de ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.