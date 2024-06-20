Acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland dies at age 88

The beloved actor of the films "M.A.S.H," "Animal House" and "The Hunger Games" franchise died Thursday in Miami after a long illness, his son Kiefer Sutherland said.

June 20, 2024

