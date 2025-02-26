Actress Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in “Harriet the Spy” and “Gossip Girl,” has died. She was 39. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News.

February 26, 2025

