Transcript for Alex Trebek, his wife open up about life after ‘Jeopardy!’ host's cancer diagnosis

Jeter and Alex Rebecca been married 29 years I have two adult children very simple question. Do you know your mayor tonight. He says my husband but I liked it better when she would bout when I came and it's. Those days are gone. In and achieve do you you haven't spoken about here has been illness before. With a tip or provoke that you what I think. For me it. It's when I see him in pain and I can't help them. And when he doesn't eat right. When he hands too much diet soda. Back off Michael. And that's anything I'm seven. If you get to be 79 and be and that's good shape Whitman and mine and blew that once we're back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.