Amaarae on carving own path in music, ‘You don't have to conform’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with singer-songwriter Amaarae on her EP, “roses are red, tears are blue,” utilizing all genres within her artistry and celebrating all forms of self-expression.

September 27, 2024

