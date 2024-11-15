Doctor warns against ‘historic amnesia’ with RFK Jr.’s stance on vaccines

Dr. Todd Ellerin, South Shore Hospital’s chief of infectious diseases, reacts to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet pick.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live