Audrey Jackson discusses the death of her son, rapper Pop Smoke

“Tone Death: Loss & Hip-Hop,” which documents the violence plaguing the rap community in recent years, airs Tuesday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC News Live.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live