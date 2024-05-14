Author Jason M. Barr on global quest for taller and taller buildings

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with professor, researcher, and author Jason M. Barr about his new book, “Cities in the Sky: The Quest to Build the World's Tallest Skyscrapers.”

May 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live