Ava DuVernay on achieving first as a black woman ‘this late in the game’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to award-winning writer and director Ava DuVernay about her new film “Origin” and the unconventional route she pioneered in getting it made.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live