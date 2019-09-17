Transcript for 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Tayshia regrets rejecting John Paul Jones

I. My patient. Did you make a mistake. And saying goodbye. Very much sun so then what. I talks Ramon about it and I decided I wanna go after him. Being mean and a I. So what did you do. I flew out to Maryland's. That's a bold move how gullible girl and. You told us that you're going out to see him. When so of course we sent a camera walk. And our next. She can't completely. PO practice claim.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.