Transcript for 'Best Actress' nominees before their road to Oscars

What I favorite segments every year as when we read the poem you know in the teens dark corners of the Internet and those images of actors. And jobs before they are famous for everybody's gotta start somewhere right even if it sit out bathroom tissue commercial. And you'll see what I mean as we introduce you to tonight's nominees for best supporting actress long before they were Oscar nominees. This year's best supporting actress category offers a rematch of the lead actress category from two years ago. Olivia called it. Hold off from Kennedy words with a win over Glenn Close rest for Oscar pool and fence ahead. You've been my idol Justin Long and this is not I have I wanted to be and that I think you're amazing and. After eight nominations close is the living performer who's earned the most Oscar nominations without a win. Including an Oscar nod for the unforgettable Alex Forrest in fatal attraction I'm not going to be no. Host has been hard to recourse since her remarkable talent brought heard of Broadway in the 1970s. Early stage were concluded this performance of the elephant man. Filmed and broadcast on ABC in 1982. If you can put up about all equipment have been killed and put Templeton. Since that inflated Disney film and it is not. Me. Or something she shouldn't long. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court First Lady and the vice president of the United States. And ten episodes voicing homer Simpson's mom and vote and I didn't think he wants to consumers. Playing a historical queen got Colin her Oscar. Those comic chops are familiar the British viewers who saw her breakout role of a long running series keep show. And her appearance on the original British version of the office played his stick to my questions. Well maybe should be clear what the question is opposite the future days is there anything you want to say it's Timothy. For years she's giving voice to Bay Area in the Thomas and friends universe. Once with toilet paper commercial coming seal behind. But she's not playing multiple versions of the same character in this 2000 were commercial would derail her career. Played on CD almost constantly. Except when it. She was the cutting stepmother defeating Weller bridges need that but that's series' first premiered in Britain. Ticket Erica buy school with few years later these costs. You mean heats it casts its. No stranger to royal roles Colin got an Emmy nomination for playing the current monarch in the crowned. And before she squared off against Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher. She played the former prime minister's daughter Carol alongside an Oscar bound Merrill street in the Iron Lady. First time nobody Amanda signed for it also has played minerals daughter is both mama see a movie. Now it's C. That's not the only time we murder safe. Theme the multi tell that actress even wrote this song. Which she's saying for Kenny Tate was character in the Nicholas Sparks romance dear John. As a teenager deciphered got her start on soap operas appear he has with a young Michael B Jordan and All My Children cannot. I don't know if I were Cary and she graced the covers of this young adult fiction series from that character Victoria martens. Do Veronica Mars. Secret deciphered auditioned for the title role the wind up partly to Kristen Bell she was cast as Veronica's best friend bullet whose murder in the pilot. Helped drive a series. She was considered for both reputed Georgia and Haiti in the breakout hit teen girls ultimately playing Harris yeah kissing. Your hustle. Ready and equally predicted weather. And give me. Yeah. Are you being. There are two other Oscar first timers in this category won the newcomer the other alleged. Before 24 year old Maria about the lobos fearlessly kept up with Dr. Barry Cohen has for a daughter to. What can all go to halt and then like the great beyond grateful for. District cynical. Okay what's there won't be wonderful earliest jobs was on a web series skull deep peach you know. It's 2050. She also appeared in a number of films that are native Bulgaria. Including last call him transgression. Along with a handful of George. And after a fifteen year plus career in film and TV people who Rea. Includes opening up pop up restaurants and reality show called use kitchen. About thirty. Good doing good has been divided the global acclaim she's gotten fervent Hillary I. Learn how to describe my kid needs I'm being recognized by the west by putting these people no one is today. Sounds cute good and day out of whom. 1971 sovereign woman of fire melodrama that's considered a classic Korean cinema she followed up with insect woman in the following year. Then she gave it all up and moved to Florida and cause that to happen. Because that any and that you know. How women may have hated act. After almost ten years into divorce she got herself back in her gift rebuilding her career. The 73 years old her work in minority has given her a shot at Oscar gold. OK can we rewind just a little bit. Be kind to your behind bullet still but did Coleman to fix not exactly what is grief if not love persevering exit the highest paid them back off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.