Beyonce and Jay Z make awards acceptance speech in front of Duchess Meghan portrait

When The Carters won the International Group prize at the U.K. music industry's BRIT Awards, they sent a video message recorded in front of a portrait of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
0:10 | 02/21/19

Thank you so much into the Brit awards. He's got have always been so victorious. Everything into thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

