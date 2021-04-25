Transcript for 'Black Panther' and 'Creed' director pays it forward for other Black directors

Kelly you have said that Ryan cooler director of black panther creek blue bell station the story of Oscar great important stories. That he's helping pay it forward explained that absolutely innocent he comes out the heels of this them. Wildly successful film black panther and game to change the game completely he is the most successful black director and one of the most successful directors financially. Because of how much money that don't aren't. But instead of Jess gobbling up all of the directing. I gigs in town what he's doing is he's finding young black filmmakers and putting them in a position to direct their first feature fountains I mean and and we see it with with pre two you know we've seen with another idea. At many eight number of out of other films were sell shocking kids here tonight you know because. Well trying to glare did he produce staff to send back a site with them and I think that's just so important. And when we see people paying it forward Brian cougar like Ava do -- day and others how meaningful a change do you think this is though do you think that more needs to be done to make sure the industry continues making this. Progress absolutely there's so much more work to be died. And I think that's really kind of the key that everyone's talking about this year is not to get complacent you know be happy with the progress that we're seeing be made. But also continue to push for it because much more needs to be done. Gap that Clayton want to bring you back in what about the big name celebrities how can they help with this movement. And representation on screen. Yet it's not just about black or brown people speaking you know out and saying please hire us. We also need people that controlled the purse controls the studios to get in there and say that they want this as well. We have to be in this together added we need people to speak up about it more often more frequent. And I think as we our are moving scorers this this place. Really having the serious conversation about racism. At about diversity in representation. It's going to be up to Hollywood and not just Hollywood that's a trickle down it's in media it's in journalism. Everywhere needs to start looking at. Is reflected in the world we're diverse society and we need to see that. All across our screens we need to be able to see ourselves. So we can aspire to be in this industry.

