Cameron Douglas on adapting to life after prison: Part 5

Douglas talks about being a dad and how his girlfriend Viviane Thibes was his "rock" after his prison release three years ago. He also asks his father Michael Douglas a question.
6:02 | 10/23/19

Comments
Video Transcript
