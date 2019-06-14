Carrie Underwood on taking her new baby on tour

More
Carrie Underwood talks about taking her new baby, along with her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, on tour.
1:02 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Carrie Underwood on taking her new baby on tour
A as. It. I mean it's sent me these. And he. It's. Yeah. A if you really or anger. That day. India. And it. Staten. It's great. And and east air air passed away. Me that. That. It's. Possible. Schedule. Since. Hi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Carrie Underwood talks about taking her new baby, along with her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, on tour.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"63723399","title":"Carrie Underwood on taking her new baby on tour","url":"/Entertainment/video/carrie-underwood-taking-baby-tour-63723399"}