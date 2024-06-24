Celine Dion raises awareness of stiff-person syndrome

As singer Celine Dion opens up about her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome, other influencers share their realities of living with the condition.

June 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live