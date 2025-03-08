Celtics host Lakers in clash of the Titans

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins on what to look out for in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers clash.

March 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live