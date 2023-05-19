Chef Christine Ha on defying odds in the food industry after losing her vision

ABC News’ Kyra Philips talks with Christine Ha, the first blind winner of the hit cooking show “Master Chef."

May 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live