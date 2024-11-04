Chris Martin takes a tumble

Fans gasped as Coldplay front man Chris Martin tumbled into an open trapdoor while on stage in Australia. Martin got up and continued the show.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live