Transcript for Chris Young on CMA Country Christmas

Being here this year is going to be really really cool very special people are RD out there on stage right now Oregon these interviews so it's. It's a really cool event for a bunch must be able to get together and just singer favor Christmas songs. Tonight numb I'm fly and so you know of had moments before with other artists where we came out on stage so. Is Tran at the mess up the Christmas and maggot to do that tonight. And that's always been one of my favorites and it's mean it's called dot Christmas so. Don't dumbest that up and go on doing that I'm doing holly jolly Christmas holly gala Christmas is a lot of fun and he has come out tempo bouncy Christmas song but it. I told somebody today it's always interesting when your common of the arrangements for word a Christmas album. It leans so heavy into jazz with a lot of the the cords and and how your range and he of strings. So it's definitely a little bit different here Christmas albums or her or one of those things that really and truly are. Not to make like a treatment but they're evergreen Meehan of it every year you can get to bring them back you bring in Andy your show. If your planter you know November December months and be enabled to. Point people back to that I was really really proud of Macon that record and something that was really important mean though is grew up having my favorite Christmas albums. And I just hope mines that for some money.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.