Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting their 3rd child

More
The couple made a subtle pregnancy announcement Thursday in Legend's music video for "Wild," in which Teigen is seen cradling her stomach.
0:37 | 08/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting their 3rd child
After the false on this Friday we begin with some of the legendary news for fifteen and John. I think and is known for raising eyebrows on social media but it with her husband. Still is dropping jobs after this surprise announcement at the end of his music video take a lot. That's right T and is expecting the number three she later posted this video on Twitter so we know it's official not officially posted on what I Haas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"The couple made a subtle pregnancy announcement Thursday in Legend's music video for \"Wild,\" in which Teigen is seen cradling her stomach.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"72373957","title":"Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting their 3rd child","url":"/Entertainment/video/chrissy-teigen-john-legend-expecting-3rd-child-72373957"}