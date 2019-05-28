Transcript for Civil rights activist on organizing one of the largest marches in US history

My name's David Nixon there I was 23 in the summer of 1969. And for reform and organization called the Vietnam War toward him. On October 15. 2.5. Million people around the country took today off. To talk only about Vietnam. Church bells tolled in every city in the country. To a 100000 involved in a 100000. Or 50000 Washington David mr. as a gay man. Not out at a time for what would have been very difficult. Formed to be out. Hesitant to dean. Public face or figure. For fear that the entire. Effort would the discredited if he was outed you know you have to understand what it was like to be Kinney when I was growing if you were gay were destroyed. You were not allowed to participate in the be in politics. You would assume by your family's. And there was enormous. Persecution of the LG BT community by the police. We all know. That the FBI was in some ways monitor. David was a particular focus for them because they thought. That this was a weakness they can exploit. They would stop at nothing to stop percent to courtroom. David had. Critical. Role to play and since then has played a critical role in the gay community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.