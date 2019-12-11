Transcript for CMA nominee Lindsay Ell is having the best week of her life

So weak we started by talking about how emotional we are but says. This has to be the best week of your life were in the top stand at least it is definitely I mean I want to say even in the top three maybe it's just the best week of my life IE. Have dreamed of having an ambulance on the essence of the little girl and an ever since as ten years old. I've been going to be praying. Like to have a number one on Wednesday and I've been living in national for nine years watching all of my friends. In being so happy and celebrating them to wake up this week CMA awards week the week that I am nominee informant for CMA award. Have a number the number one song in the country with differently Hilbert and we just released a brand new single yesterday I mean everything happening in this week often but it. Mean to you to go home with a C a male porn I mean I know your over you were over the moon just to be non. I am completely over then just be nominated I mean the fact that you know we're celebrating our number one this week. Umbrella and I gets walk the carpet and and high fives at that it's my first Emmy nominations so much is happening that it's just such an honor to be here. And performing on the show with. My idol little big town it's going to be sex and incredible. You know am Wednesday night's. That I'm happy regardless.

