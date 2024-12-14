Colin Farrell discusses how his son's genetic disorder inspired new foundation

The actor's 21-year-old son James has Angelman syndrome, which prompted him to set up The Colin Farrell Foundation. It supports people living with intellectual disabilities, along with their families.

December 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live