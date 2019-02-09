Transcript for Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Malibu car crash

Skid marks and damage at the scene of all violent crash. Kevan hearts vehicle careening off Mulholland highway in the Malibu hills. And rolling down an embankment some popular comedian and actor was a passenger in the 1970 Plymouth barracuda. His friend 28 year old Jared black was driving. Police say he lost control of the car while turning onto the highway from cold canyon road just before 1 this morning. Black and another passenger. 31 year old Rebecca brock's demand. We're trapped in the mangled vehicles hard freed himself and went to his nearby home he was transported to a hospital for treatment of major back injuries. Art scene in an inch to ban post standing next to the classic muscle car. Says he butted in July as a fortieth birthday present to himself. Black was also hospitalized with major back injuries. Rats demand was not seriously injured.

