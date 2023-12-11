How conductor honors Walt Disney on original Disneyland train

Mark Gonzales, Steam Engineer at Disneyland Park, reflected how “really nice” it is to operate the same train as Walt Disney.

December 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live