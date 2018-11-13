Transcript for Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Brett Young

She did such a good job planning the wedding achieved. I'm to the point where I'm glad I stayed out of it as much as I did because it was like a lot of phones a practice for me throughout the day but. We it was Palm Desert of the big or golf club on their signature second hole. We got 81 degrees in early November which you not a cloud in the sky and you know as a waterfall backdrop and it was just. Literally fairy tale and an imperfect and I couldn't be happier with a blue coat saying -- I saying governor gross thing. And none of them were like please come sing about wedding it was please attend my wedding you know and then once they're there like. But the last. And in a complete dale said yes so graciously and they all just a mean. Duke saying beautiful crazy leasing I don't dance and then dancing more than anyone it was could've been a more perfect. Little moment of you know people that I'm huge fan of huge fan of all of them. And and then transition right into everybody haven't opened up on the net foreign advanced. I got super emotional and I've I've forgotten lyrics and street of the song and I even knew I was going to sort of lyrics on the floor. And and I was so emotional I can see through my emotion. Incised. It was just it was a nightmare. But luckily those three before me in in the band starting right now premier but he was like. Paperwork Luke Lee Gavin great heavily get a word let's focus on that. Are we went to the Virgin Islands and it was pouring rain. And so after three and a half days of trying to wait out the rain finally went OK we just gotta go somewhere sunny so but on a nonstop flight from saint Croix to Miami. And we've been a Miami and at times it was like listen we're gonna come home with some with a little bit of detail and so we actually at 113 amazing days in Miami just by ourselves. On the beach and it was fantastic. You know we works or or your own writing songs and and booking chosen and and catering to our fans because they're the reason we get to do what we do it. When you nomination. You know voted by your peers by the industry something you kind of forget about. As you know throughout the years that you're part of this amazing country music family. And and aunt and an Amish like this really makes you feel like you belong in and so it's. As cliche as it probably sounds the nomination feels like an award by itself to be mentioned in this category. The kinda since about nation did to be recognized for something that you worked so hard for. Is is already just. An incredible feeling but when that's. You know if that would happen when that's when you're up against such talent you know all these guys. In this category that everybody deserves and so it's one of those things where it's like if she actually Duce might sneak away with that. It feels like he's still a little bit you know and it's it's it's so flattering him and gratifying and and just really exciting and again. Can really do you mean this that denomination. By itself feels like an award.

