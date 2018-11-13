Transcript for Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Kacey Musgraves

With hit a golden hour is definitely my most personal record yet I don't really let people in. Com on. Like an emotional scale this way very much I've always been an observation is like. About where from a like the little world around the you know. But I I've never really talked much about like my feelings in myself and falling in love it meeting the right person. Talking about flaws in light being lonely and coming off the road and missing mom I've never thought like and it was really. As a nice. To be. Recognized. You know by that Country Music Association. You know tit for for mind. Version of country music you know to be recognized. In a modern way is like is really meaningful to me because. You really won't find another person on this earth that love. The roots of our genre. Traditional country music and story telling in. Just where the genre came from Il you won't find someone who loves it more than me I mean act like have a passionately love I grew up singing. All the old light Roy Rodgers songs in western swing in traditional country and I mean I just it's part of me and I I love it so. Beloved British honor came from and to be able to be someone that's recognized. Now it is slick and modern country I mean that's that's. Struggle for me. As much as it is after my music to live outside of his honor but I you know I love country music's its really well. Now let me award show other silly because it's like you know millions better than the other that's not my music is about art is very subjective it's very relative to what you like and never once different and that's what's cool about it. Sign on some hand unlike. Let's not hit Iran analyst pitted against each other you know ever want is obviously winning in doing their own thing. And it's funny kid I've never really thought of myself as like. Much of a vocalist like. I filling my lyrical voice might be stronger than my physical voice but to be in a category with some really great singers is a big compliment you know.

