Now Playing: CMA Awards: Luke Combs

Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Luke Combs

Now Playing: Country music star Luke Combs on fans, songwriting and remembering Las Vegas

Now Playing: Luke Bryan on getting personal for his ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Chris Janson

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Luke Combs

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Morgan Evans

Now Playing: Find out what your favorite viral video stars are up to in new 'GMA Day' series

Now Playing: 'High School Musical' alum Ashley Tisdale has new music!

Now Playing: Ice-T says he's never eaten a bagel and the internet went wild

Now Playing: 2018 People's Choice Awards' big winners

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Garth Brooks

Now Playing: David Lee Murphy

Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan dishes on 'Creed II' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Jamie Fox reveals the challenges of filming 'Robin Hood'

Now Playing: Tell us what you want, what you really, really, want! Spice Girls are back on tour

Now Playing: Country stars reflect on 10 years of 'Countdown to the CMAs' specials: Part 6

Now Playing: Country stars who got their big break on 'American Idol': Part 5

Now Playing: Luke Bryan on having his story told through the years: Part 4