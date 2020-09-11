Transcript for Country singer and Mississippi native Charlie Worsham on discussing racism

Until you're dribbles. On the severe that was just clear guys want to build collagen complete it was duke. Well thank you you know there are I'm from Mississippi for far too long topped left hand corner of our state lives. And the confederate flag and you know I can't talk about the confederate flag. Without talking about race is very of the extreme majority of the response was positive to that post but some people. Took offense to Dole's greatest trick is making people believe you didn't exist right. And I think that's racism was great mystery because if you can deny it then you don't have to. Be culpable in in your role in the other. Really sneaky thing I think about racism is that we. At least I think in the white community we ourselves to believe. That either you are. Completely not racist. Or your a card carrying member of the KK. And the truth of the matter is that it's it's it's mostly somewhere in between. And Tikrit start thinking about racism like we think back cancer right. We go get checked on a regular basis because there's a lot of county cancer there he gets something you find something it's usually off and now you cut it out. Racism son who were born to be and if left untreated it grows and it can be fatal and back confederate flag has the cancer of racism.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.