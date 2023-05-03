Culture Conversations: Hollywood representation behind the lens

ABC News’ Juju Chang spoke with three Asian-American women behind the movie “Joy Ride” including director Adele Lim, to discuss the importance of AAPI representation in Hollywood behind the screen.

May 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live