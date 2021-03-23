-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato talks about her overdose in new exclusive documentary clips
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato opens up about her mental health issues
-
Now Playing: Andy Cohen discusses new series ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’
-
Now Playing: 'Soul of a Nation' celebrates joy in the Black community
-
Now Playing: Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy team up for new special
-
Now Playing: Jessica Simpson talks about her memoir, reminisces about her 1st hit song
-
Now Playing: Courtney B. Vance on playing Aretha Franklin’s father
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Erivo and Courtney B. Vance discuss their roles in ‘Genius: Aretha’
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Reese Witherspoon moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber performs his new hit, 'Hold On'
-
Now Playing: 1st look at cover of Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s book, ‘Better Together’
-
Now Playing: Stars of FX's 'Breeders' talk about new show
-
Now Playing: Rumors of NC-17 version of Mrs. Doubtfire
-
Now Playing: MLB ticket prices rise
-
Now Playing: Sister Jean cheers Loyola Chicago to victory
-
Now Playing: NCAA apologizes over stark differences between women’s and men’s facilities
-
Now Playing: Heroic weekend for comic book lovers
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift and Beyonce support each other's record-breaking Grammy wins