Transcript for Devin Dawson on his CMA Song of the Year nomination for writing Blake Shelton hit

This your first time walk in the red carpet as both a nominee and the mayor may correct the the F first time nomination for CMA awards and it's you know on the side earnings side which for me you know it's like really special and I always flat artist flag when a marketer and carve open now right by the songwriter flag as well and son of the year is like. Holy Grail for ST that for anybody that writes songs especially in Nashville and M and it's going to be crazy night. It's such an. Epic song and an important song so I wouldn't be surprised at all if you don't need was days. CMA war I'm trying not to think about it. Honestly you know it's not like the rest of the songs are lights like it's all it's just snap like there's hits in the whole category you know. So I don't know I'm just trying to to think about it somebody else told me that the run of shows like got they some of the year is the second award of it. So. I'll either be drinking a lot or drinking even more. So Sue Evans it's a good Milosevic. Did you guys have the sense that God's country with special when he read them. Honestly know so weird like I think part of that was because. But we knew we loved the song. But we didn't I don't think I've had any idea that it would have this. Impact of this rise. It was the first song we wrote this you remittance January 7 so I think that also had to play of like forgetting what the feeling was like in if it was good or not. But even Jordan used the you know the producer of the demo and the writer and on us that he. You know we left that day were like these this is a dope song like we were ripped the crap out of it but I just didn't remember it sounded like him you know got the demo back a couple of days later. And he was even saying Mike into he got in started working on it might really putting the pieces into place he was like. World like you just had some extra my daddy's got chills just thinking about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.