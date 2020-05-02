The doctor at the center of ‘The Cave’

More
The Nat Geo documentary up for an Oscar shows the conflict of the Syrian war from a female doctor perspective.
5:28 | 02/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The doctor at the center of ‘The Cave’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:28","description":"The Nat Geo documentary up for an Oscar shows the conflict of the Syrian war from a female doctor perspective.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68759305","title":"The doctor at the center of ‘The Cave’","url":"/Entertainment/video/doctor-center-cave-68759305"}