New documentary gives rare look at Jewish life before the Holocaust

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth speaks with Bianca Stigter and Glenn Kurtz about their rare footage of daily life in a predominantly Jewish town in 1938 Poland, before most residents were murdered.

