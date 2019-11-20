Transcript for Dolly Parton on bringing ‘Heartstrings’ to Dollywood

Good to be able to be home when years Janice sales sob than an all they sound so many of them were born out of my heart because. I have gotten us are here and charged Donna wood is very special to me and it's a wonderful place and we had disintegrate settings I've been on many say it. The could be in Hollywood dog Molly lived.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.