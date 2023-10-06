The Drop: Ed Sheeran shaking the idea of an album rollout

Plus, Drake’s “For all the Dogs” is out now! It features J Cole, SZA, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Sexy Red and others.

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live