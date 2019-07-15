Transcript for The Easter egg that the director of the new 'The Lion King' edited into the film

You just explain to people how tries hall and now kinda hearkens has never been done before and it's it's. It's a mixture of technologies. We we knew we had to make it feel like a live action film as much as possible but there's nothing real in the movie. There's no real sets there's no real animals is no motion capture. There's nothing there's nothing but pixels actually there's one real shot. That I snuck in. At one point the movie of the 14100 shots is one that's actually photographed in Africa. Just to see if people could. Challenge next time don't talk and I after an associate.

