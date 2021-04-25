Transcript for Entertainment journalist speaks on Glenn Close's historic Oscars nominations

Or best supporting actresses we have you covered the Rio buffalo were from the outrageous for a subsequent movie film. But you might call this category Glenn and Olivia subsequent Oscar battle. Because once again they're up against each up. Not since radio phones have been added be out of touch with your him. I don't know what's matters. In the Texas Brooklyn east the next chief prayers. And eighty million delve. Ho will look you guys at night I can don't anything and they can't tell you can. Come on Jack and probably can't tell you are not pegged that yet there aren't remembered well yeah unknowns yeah I think game. Please wolf. Hiding pool. Tool all of its own employee yeah don't worry. And yeah. Here's that he took at a bus stop. ABC. Alone. Globally. Handling it represented a team used soulful here. And he added lanes written seven. Apple. Envy. So is his reactions. Aren't you. New Orleans. I could have done better. Thank you. You've got to just sat. Occupation. Yeah. I am back which Kelly Carter who's serving big Glenn Close energy. It's your eight nomination Kelly is this Glenn Close is here less I. I think it could be her year like I wanted to be here a year and I think that what we have seen from voters is that they love what actresses. You know go very un glam for a role in belly kind of brother all into it and while this wasn't a film that I think critics loved universally. People loved her performance and it so she might be able to break through. And win that award. But also editing Olivea Coleman is up worse it seems to our weights away until I don't know. I feel like you feel some guilt about the fact that Libya Coleman beat. Glenn Close that year lightly it's it's not your fault I I can you do have to remember what it sold badly so badly in Alice Goucher she was got a wet and actually think. They even a Libya was a little bit surprised that she got on stage after her name was called to a clear actually right but I guess the question so who should win. OSHA might Glenn Close I'm and I think that not only was she great in this role she's really demonstrated an amazing body of work and this is another great moment. To give someone their flowers was gifted so much really great content over the years now we know who is gonna win them. I live in common. Political I think I've I think she's I guess you can use but you know minority which have been with Phnom who is phenomenon Pentax cannot come too but also that's why this diet is so great because there's so many great performances going head to head. Anyone's game day any time those two are mentioned you know that anything good happens the other to pay attention.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.