‘Family Feud’ sparks marriage proposal

More
Fayetteville couple’s marriage proposal video during “Family Feud” game goes viral.
2:18 | 12/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Family Feud’ sparks marriage proposal
Surrogate who really. And I. Written. Did. You mean. Yeah. Rick. Name a dating a woman always good. Monday. Evening something. Award winners all wecht. And is this rob something oh yeah. Let's. Oh all is not to vote. Or. That eat. It matters him. It. I. I. Yeah. I can't let me. I love you all move. Most it's silly young I think about his usual. I. Everything we've been through it. We managed. Or. A he's. I'm looking for 88 more me. He had heard. Okay okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"Fayetteville couple’s marriage proposal video during “Family Feud” game goes viral. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"67936895","title":"‘Family Feud’ sparks marriage proposal","url":"/Entertainment/video/family-feud-sparks-marriage-proposal-67936895"}