Transcript for 5 most fascinating Barbara Walters moments

Icon legend trail blazer history maker she has interviewed presidents and world leaders. The infamous and famous from Betty Cypriot Lou Taylor has Timberlake Michael from my lake George Burns. But George Clooney if you're on the table lest you were all on her list. So in honor of five decades and journalism we picked our five most fascinating Barbara Walters moment. Starting with this but one times Danielle but remember Barbara speechless when Clint Eastwood started to learn what her the I mean that. And I would drive you crazy because I would do things but you know it didn't you haven't you ahead. With the giants is alert. That was within debut at that this is OK we get but I don't know. Medical staff and. But Barbara was never at a loss for words when interviewing some of the world's most powerful leaders. Fidel Castro Saddam Hussein is more remarkable feat. Her most historic moment came in 1977. When she convinced that the Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and Israeli prime minister of Malacca bacon to do their first ever joint interview. So that that it might NBA they have alive and might be some concession and might be moved somewhat different positions on the road. A U auto remotely. Barbara interviewed Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn many times but our next moment was buzzed about and miss interpreted. For years to come what kind of via. Do you think you can. But we interview a few seconds and you'll see it was Hepburn who brought up being a tree former Borough was just following up. But come saw them. Saying what I've won him some street lack something yes. This famous interview with boxer Mike Tyson and his then wife Robin Givens makes our list because Tyson himself. What surprised was given revealed this. Hasn't been. Shape he Christians can. He sways. Me. Sometimes I think he's trying to scare me. And just recently had become prey. As for our final pick there can only be one choice Monica Lewinsky from most watched TV news interview ever. I would you tell your children. I'm aiming to create rest day. In the and it's the most fascinating of all was the one asking the question. I want to being amended. And the essence create maybe as important news world news. London being amended I hope that I. Younger women I can help us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.