Fashion magazine Vogue faces backlash over its latest digital cover

Criticism of the magazine erupted after its cover of Usher in which he appears alongside model Carolyn Murphy and members of a youth football team rather than a solo spread.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live