Filmmaker Allen Hughes on who killed Tupac: 'That was never a mystery'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Emmy-nominated filmmaker Allen Hughes about his docuseries "Dear Mama," Tupac and Afeni Shakur's legacy and the new investigation details in the rapper's death.

July 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live