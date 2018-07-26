Transcript for 'Frasier' could be back in TV reboot

I right next America's favorite fictional radio psychiatrist may be angling for a comeback Kelsey Grammer is reportedly interested reprising his role in a revote of his long running series Frasier. In other there's there is no fresh ideas in TV. Land. Deadline that website is reporting that Grammer has been fielding interest and meeting with writers to discuss news story lines to push. The narrative into new territory though it every vote does happen fans can expect some major changes including a number of new characters. And moving the setting from Seattle to Chicago and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.