Freya Allan of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' on acting with CGI

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with actress Freya Allan of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" about what "ape school" is and why it was critical to the film.

May 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live