Transcript for 'Mean Girls,' 'Frozen,' 'Harry Potter' among 2018 Tony nominees

In celebration of all the best on Broadway it has its high. At top of this year's Tony award nominations musicals mean girl little sponge Bob square band led the pack with twelve nominations each. When it comes to the play is a strong. For Harry Potter and the first child and angels in America. You can do the complete list of Tony nominee that it was a feminine Y and a premium zap the winners. Will be announced Sunday June 10.

