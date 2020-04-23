-
Now Playing: Bruce Springsteen headlines coronavirus fundraiser
-
Now Playing: Keke talks to Nancy Redd, author of "Bedtime Bonnet"
-
Now Playing: WWII Rosie the Riveter gets surprise parade on 100th birthday
-
Now Playing: Heather Locklear shares inspirational message to mark 1 year of sobriety
-
Now Playing: Virtual NFL Draft makes history
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Prince Louis on his 2nd birthday
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson gives husband Val Chmerkovskiy home haircut
-
Now Playing: Tabitha Brown makes her vegan chickpea 'untuna' salad
-
Now Playing: The Harlem Globetrotters 'Zoom bombed' this children's talent show
-
Now Playing: How Pitbull is helping the fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer's TikTok dance hints at possible 'True Jackson, VP' reboot
-
Now Playing: Sara talks to Paula Faris about her faith and finding her true calling
-
Now Playing: Entire ‘Friends’ cast joins ‘All In Challenge’
-
Now Playing: Margarita Montimore on why her novel resonates in uncertain times
-
Now Playing: How Rosemarie DeWitt’s experiences with adoption influenced 'Little Fires Everywhere'
-
Now Playing: Rob Gronkowski returning to NFL with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson takes on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic