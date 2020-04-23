Transcript for Global music icon David Guetta raised over $700,000 to help with COVID-19 relief

Global music icon David get a just raised over 700000. Dollars to help with covad nineteen relief and he did it. By offering up a live two hour virtual performance giving music lovers everywhere a chance. I love this to party with the purpose take a look. One day's night and balance joining us now in DJC again and David 700000. Dollars raised and we should mention that does include a very generous. Matching funds gift from used to tell us. Why I was so important to you to help out in this way. Are our aunts. Fred I gotta say I'm Levy walking on craft our own proud and I am so I was so happy about everything that happened it was. It was incredible. Her Asia's you know eight its funding it'll be honest you know. I use this time of complainants who do think it'd been glamour life and asset backed maybe I didn't do enough. End I was yup a TT I mean this isn't it obvious opportunity to show I'm. I sense of you know helping each other did that well absolutely needs this there. It's beautiful and my goodness you reached a lot of people twelve. Million people watched her concert from home and that isn't including the thousands who was in right there from their balconies and windows and patio as. Why did you choose to do it outdoors Davis. Well you know I was we would instantly. Chris we need to city's only on the Internet so you know those moment that I bigfoot Internet. The idea for meaningless does find a way to do something that was. This say respecting. You know that norms of confinement. Their social he's dancing back at the same time Eileen needed in the audience I wouldn't even be a show not something that he's in my bedroom. So I had this fight that even if people quit on him that I couldn't and it powers except that agreed prior to meet you know and I feet from. And AG of the people that ends on a. Yet that was a genius move because he really do get the feel of a concert without having to do anything that isn't safe it's pretty incredible your fundraising we should mention is still going on. So how can people at home still help. I don't let people get. As did related I think it's incredible because we we oh. We raised these 100000 doing that that that day but he bulky though the lady so you can go to Davey. Did that. Dot com slash estimate. And that if an organization that feeding South Florida feeding America. When it comes to helping people and also when it comes to helping have what business. The World Health Organization. And because I'm friends are enough for Mets owners will be those cost. So we drank to help as many people as we can and I liked the fact that people didn't include M. And be where. They won against. Dating get a thank you so much for what you're doing bringing a smile to all of our faces and certainly helping out those who are there on the front lines thank you. Thank you so much things you.

