-
Now Playing: '13 Reasons Why' cast shares their favorite moments with each other
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
-
Now Playing: Houston 1 game from knocking out defending NBA champs
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein makes first court appearance
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy rock out Central Park with the hit song 'Roxanne'
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy rock out to 'Boombastic' live Central Park
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy perform 'Just One Lifetime' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy perform 'Englishman in New York'
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy rock out to 'Dreaming in the USA' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich dish on 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein enters NY courthouse
-
Now Playing: Will Smith teases 1st new music in 13 years
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy give a special live performance of 'Angel' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Solo' star says his daughter likes him better when he's 'purple'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Sting and Shaggy on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy perform 'Gotta Get Back My Baby' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein turns himself in on criminal charges
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein to face criminal charges
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Becca plays 'This or That'
-
Now Playing: 'Dressing Room Reveal': Durand Jones & the Indications perform